EDSA's twinkling lights

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2023 07:41 PM

Motorists endure heavy traffic around 5:45 p.m. along EDSA in Guadalupe, Makati on Friday, a few days before Christmas. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority earlier said it is deploying 2,375 traffic personnel this Christmas season in anticipation of the heavy traffic as many head out of the metro for the holiday break.

MMDA in close coordination with malls, transport terminals amid Christmas rush