EDSA's twinkling lights

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Motorists endure heavy traffic around 5:45 p.m. along EDSA in Guadalupe, Makati on Friday, a few days before Christmas. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority earlier said it is deploying 2,375 traffic personnel this Christmas season in anticipation of the heavy traffic as many head out of the metro for the holiday break.