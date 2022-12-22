Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Beating the Christmas travel rush

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2022 08:31 PM | Updated as of Dec 22 2022 08:41 PM

Passengers head to bus ports early for Christmas

Passengers try to catch a provincial bus at the Araneta City Bus Port in Quezon City on Thursday, a few days before Christmas. More commuters are expected to flock bus stations to spend time with family and loved ones as the Christmas weekend approaches. 

Read More:  Christmas   Christmas travel   travellers   Araneta City Bus Port   Christmas rush  