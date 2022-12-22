Passengers head to bus ports early for Christmas

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Beating the Christmas travel rush Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 22 2022 08:31 PM | Updated as of Dec 22 2022 08:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers try to catch a provincial bus at the Araneta City Bus Port in Quezon City on Thursday, a few days before Christmas. More commuters are expected to flock bus stations to spend time with family and loved ones as the Christmas weekend approaches. Read More: Christmas Christmas travel travellers Araneta City Bus Port Christmas rush /sports/12/22/22/world-cup-winners-argentina-up-to-second-in-fifa-rankings/overseas/12/22/22/asean-exposes-divisions-over-political-crisis-in-myanmar/news/12/22/22/doj-spanish-man-sentenced-to-prison-for-weapons-possession/overseas/12/22/22/elderly-covid-patients-fill-hospital-beds-in-chinas-chongqing/life/12/22/22/biker-themed-float-captures-essence-of-up-lantern-parades-return