Christmas shoppers flock to Divisoria

Home > News
MULTIMEDIA
Trying out the wares in Divisoria
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 22 2022 05:56 PM

Vendors sell inexpensive toys for last-minute shoppers at the Divisoria outdoor market in Manila on Thursday. Divisoria, known for inexpensive wares and bargains, is expecting a surge of shoppers as Christmas day nears.

Asian markets enjoy some much-needed festive cheer