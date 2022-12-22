Home  >  News

Trying out the wares in Divisoria

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2022 05:56 PM

Christmas shoppers flock to Divisoria

Vendors sell inexpensive toys for last-minute shoppers at the Divisoria outdoor market in Manila on Thursday. Divisoria, known for inexpensive wares and bargains, is expecting a surge of shoppers as Christmas day nears. 

