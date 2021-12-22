VP Robredo visits typhoon-hit Bais City

MULTIMEDIA

VP Robredo visits Odette survivors in Bais City, Negros Oriental

Vice President Leni Robredo visits Sitio Tampakan, Barangay Uno in Bais City, Negros Oriental to distribute relief goods on Tuesday. Residents of Bais City were emotional as they appealed for help, four days after the onslaught of typhoon Odette, the strongest typhoon that hit the Philippines this 2021.