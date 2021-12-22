Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

VP Robredo visits Odette survivors in Bais City, Negros Oriental

OVP Handout

Posted at Dec 22 2021 08:21 AM

VP Robredo visits typhoon-hit Bais City

Vice President Leni Robredo visits Sitio Tampakan, Barangay Uno in Bais City, Negros Oriental to distribute relief goods on Tuesday. Residents of Bais City were emotional as they appealed for help, four days after the onslaught of typhoon Odette, the strongest typhoon that hit the Philippines this 2021. 

Read More:  Typhoon Odette   Sitio Tampakan   Barangay Uno   Bais City   Negros Oriental   VP Robredo   Leni Robredo  