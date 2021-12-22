Home  >  News

Going home for the holidays

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2021 08:33 PM

Travelers flock to PITX for holidays

Passengers wait to board buses inside the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Wednesday, three days before Christmas. Terminal authorities say they have recently recorded at least 105,000 passengers each day, and urged commuters to call the terminal first to confirm bus trips and avoid inconvenience.

