Travelers flock to PITX for holidays

Home > News

MULTIMEDIA

Going home for the holidays

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2021 08:33 PM

Passengers wait to board buses inside the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Wednesday, three days before Christmas. Terminal authorities say they have recently recorded at least 105,000 passengers each day, and urged commuters to call the terminal first to confirm bus trips and avoid inconvenience.

Mga pauwi ng probinsiya ngayong Pasko dagsa na sa PITX, Araneta bus terminals

Read More:

Christmas
PITX
Holidays
travelers
Pasko
Christmas travel