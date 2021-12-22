Philippine Army readies relief goods for Odette victims

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Philippine Army readies aid for Odette-hit areas Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 22 2021 06:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine Army unload relief goods to be distributed to victims of Typhoon Odette in the calamity-hit areas of Mindanao and Visayas at the grandstand in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Wednesday. Malacañang on Wednesday clarified funds are "enough" for Typhoon Odette recovery efforts after President Rodrigo Duterte remarked recently that the COVID-19 pandemic has "depleted" the state coffers. Gov't clarifies money 'enough' for Odette after Duterte claims COVID-19 'depleted' funds Read More: Typhoon Odette Odette aftermath Odette relief Philippine Army soldiers relief goods Odette Rai Typhoon Rai /news/12/22/21/lolo-nalunod-matapos-sagipin-ang-mga-apo-sa-legazpi-city/news/12/22/21/mga-mamimili-dagsa-sa-divi-3-araw-bago-mag-pasko/sports/12/22/21/boxing-saludar-loses-title-via-controversial-decision/sports/12/22/21/tsukii-lim-take-home-silvers-in-asian-karate-tilt/news/12/22/21/progressive-expansion-ng-face-to-face-classes-pinaghahandaan