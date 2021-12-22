Philippine Army readies relief goods for Odette victims

MULTIMEDIA

Philippine Army readies aid for Odette-hit areas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine Army unload relief goods to be distributed to victims of Typhoon Odette in the calamity-hit areas of Mindanao and Visayas at the grandstand in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Wednesday. Malacañang on Wednesday clarified funds are "enough" for Typhoon Odette recovery efforts after President Rodrigo Duterte remarked recently that the COVID-19 pandemic has "depleted" the state coffers.