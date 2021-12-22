Pag-asa Island not spared from Odette

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pag-asa Island sustains damage from Odette Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters Posted at Dec 22 2021 04:52 PM | Updated as of Dec 22 2021 05:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine Coast Guard personnel walk towards a damaged structure on Pag-asa Island in the Kalayaan Island Group, West Philippine Sea on Tuesday, days after Typhoon Odette battered the area and other parts of the Philippines. Reports say the coast guard station on the island was washed out and that some of the civilian residents of the island were evacuated because of the country’s strongest storm this year. Duterte says Odette survivors to get funds from his office by Friday Read More: Typhoon Odette Odette aftermath Odette PH PCG Philippine Coast Guard Pag-asa Island Kalayaan Islands /entertainment/12/22/21/vice-ganda-donates-talent-fee-to-odette-victims/life/12/22/21/travel-shorts-holiday-bus-routes-balikbayan-discounts/sports/12/22/21/nbl-better-things-in-store-for-kai-sotto-says-coach/news/12/22/21/bocaue-fireworks-more-expensive-may-soon-run-out/entertainment/12/22/21/sb19-collaborates-with-ohwon-lee-for-new-track-love-yours