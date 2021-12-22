Home  >  News

Pag-asa Island sustains damage from Odette

Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters

Posted at Dec 22 2021 04:52 PM | Updated as of Dec 22 2021 05:49 PM

Pag-asa Island not spared from Odette

Philippine Coast Guard personnel walk towards a damaged structure on Pag-asa Island in the Kalayaan Island Group, West Philippine Sea on Tuesday, days after Typhoon Odette battered the area and other parts of the Philippines. Reports say the coast guard station on the island was washed out and that some of the civilian residents of the island were evacuated because of the country’s strongest storm this year.

 

