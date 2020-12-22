Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Rushing home for Christmas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2020 03:52 PM

Rushing home for Christmas

Travelers catch the bus at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on Tuesday, 3 days before Christmas. The Department of Health has been reminding the public to practice minimum health standards to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease during the holiday travel peak.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   PITX   bus station   Christmas   holiday travel  