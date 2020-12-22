Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rushing home for Christmas Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 22 2020 03:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Travelers catch the bus at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on Tuesday, 3 days before Christmas. The Department of Health has been reminding the public to practice minimum health standards to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease during the holiday travel peak. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus PITX bus station Christmas holiday travel /news/12/22/20/ph-logs-1314-new-covid-19-cases-total-deaths-breach-9000/news/12/22/20/ilang-metro-manila-lgu-hinikayat-na-paigtingin-ang-mga-hakbang-kontra-covid-19/sports/12/22/20/silver-admits-potential-nba-expansion-has-been-addressed/life/12/22/20/dimples-romanas-daughter-launches-bag-business/news/12/22/20/mayor-ng-bato-catanduanes-sa-pinasibak-na-police-chief-pag-walang-respeto-papatayin-na