Mangrove planting in Baseco, Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2020 01:37 PM

Mangrove planting in Baseco, Manila

A river warrior from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) participates in the planting of 360 Gapas-gapas mangroves, an endangered type of bakawan, in Baseco compound on Tuesday. The mangrove-planting activity is part of the environment department’s habitat restoration initiative at the Manila Bay.
 

