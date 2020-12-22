MULTIMEDIA
Mangrove planting in Baseco, Manila
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 22 2020 01:37 PM
A river warrior from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) participates in the planting of 360 Gapas-gapas mangroves, an endangered type of bakawan, in Baseco compound on Tuesday. The mangrove-planting activity is part of the environment department’s habitat restoration initiative at the Manila Bay.
