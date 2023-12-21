Home  >  News

Heading home via sea

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2023 06:12 PM

A man takes his meal while waiting at the Northport Shipping Passenger terminal in Port area in Manila on Thursday, a few days before Christmas. Thousands of passengers are expected to head to various ports around the country as Filipinos travel to their respective hometowns for the Christmas break.

