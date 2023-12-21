Home > News MULTIMEDIA Heading home via sea Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 21 2023 06:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man takes his meal while waiting at the Northport Shipping Passenger terminal in Port area in Manila on Thursday, a few days before Christmas. Thousands of passengers are expected to head to various ports around the country as Filipinos travel to their respective hometowns for the Christmas break. NAIA daily passenger volume exceeds 135,000 amid Christmas rush Read More: Christmas Christmas break Northport Shipping Passenger Terminal /news/12/21/23/angat-dam-not-sole-source-of-water-for-metro-manila/life/12/21/23/christmas-2023-check-out-these-holiday-menus-treats/video/news/12/21/23/tulong-hiniling-para-sa-mga-nasunugan-sa-tondo/video/news/12/21/23/pila-ng-mga-pasahero-sa-naia-siksikan/video/news/12/21/23/mmda-nakukulangan-pa-sa-seguridad-sa-pitx