COVID-19 protocol at Xiamen flight

Taking COVID-19 precaution at Xiamen flight

Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

Airline personnel wearing a protective suit assists a passenger with a child onboard a Xiamen Airlines flight prior to departure at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila Tuesday. Chinese authorities have reported 5 more deaths as fever clinics or consulting rooms and hospital beds have been setup around the country as COVID-19 cases continue to spread, despite Beijing continuing to ease pandemic control measures.