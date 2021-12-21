Sleeping above EDSA

MULTIMEDIA

Oblivious to the traffic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man sleeps on a folding bed at an overpass as traffic builds up along EDSA near Kamuning Road in Quezon City on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, traffic speed along the capital region’s primary thoroughfare has increased since the reimposition of the number coding scheme last December 1 even as public transportation capacity is limited to 70 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.