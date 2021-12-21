Sagip Kapamilya sends relief goods for Palawan

MULTIMEDIA

Sagip Kapamilya sends relief goods for typhoon-hit areas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the 72nd & 73rd Marine Battalion of the 7th Marine Brigade load up relief packs from the ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya Warehouse in Quezon City on Tuesday for distribution to affected residents in typhoon-hit Palawan. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that at least 1,113,373 people in 10 regions (MIMAROPA, Region 5, Region 6, Region 7, Region 8, Region 10, Region 11, Region 12, CARAGA, BARMM) were affected with nearly 490,000 persons displaced after houses were severely damaged or destroyed during the typhoon.



