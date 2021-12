Humanitarian flight out of Odette-battered Siargao

MULTIMEDIA

Siargao residents, tourists take humanitarian flight

Roel Catoto, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People queue up to board a humanitarian flight out of Siargao airport in Del Carmen town, Surigao del Norte on Tuesday, days after Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) hit the island. Residents appeal for assistance particularly for drinking water, food supplies and materials for temporary shelter as thousands remain displaced.