Bringing aid and internet to areas hit by Odette

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard load 10 units of Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and various communication equipment for internet connectivity at the BRP Bojeador docked in Pier 13, Manila on Tuesday, days after Typhoon Odette battered parts of the country. The equipment will be brought and installed by members of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to Puerto Princesa and other municipalities of Palawan, as part of their Free WiFi For All program for those affected by the country's strongest typhoon of the year.