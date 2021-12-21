Home  >  News

Kabankalan residents receive food packs from ABS-CBN foundation

Weng Paraan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2021 04:05 PM

ABS-CBN foundation distributes food packs in Negros Occ

Purok leaders receive food packs for 500 households from the ABS-CBN Foundation in Barangay Camugao, Kabankalan, Negros Occidental on Tuesday. Camugao, which is the vegetable capital of the area, experienced massive flooding caused by typhoon Odette’s heavy to intense rainfall.

