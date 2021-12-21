ABS-CBN foundation distributes food packs in Negros Occ

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Kabankalan residents receive food packs from ABS-CBN foundation Weng Paraan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 21 2021 04:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Purok leaders receive food packs for 500 households from the ABS-CBN Foundation in Barangay Camugao, Kabankalan, Negros Occidental on Tuesday. Camugao, which is the vegetable capital of the area, experienced massive flooding caused by typhoon Odette’s heavy to intense rainfall. Food running out, Philippine typhoon survivors warn Read More: Typhoon Odette Kabankalan Negros Occidental relief ABS-CBN Foundation food packs Odette Rai typhoon calamity disaster regions regional news /overseas/12/21/21/foreign-shoppers-swarm-turkey-after-lira-crash/overseas/12/21/21/chinese-city-tests-millions-as-covid-cases-rise/business/12/21/21/mcdonalds-donating-20k-meals-to-odette-victims/overseas/12/21/21/14-dead-70000-displaced-in-malaysia-floods/sports/12/21/21/ginebra-magnolia-look-forward-to-clasico-with-fans