ABS-CBN foundation distributes food packs in Negros Occ

Kabankalan residents receive food packs from ABS-CBN foundation

Weng Paraan, ABS-CBN News

Purok leaders receive food packs for 500 households from the ABS-CBN Foundation in Barangay Camugao, Kabankalan, Negros Occidental on Tuesday. Camugao, which is the vegetable capital of the area, experienced massive flooding caused by typhoon Odette’s heavy to intense rainfall.