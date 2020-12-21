Home  >  News

Provincial P2P buses resume operations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2020 09:35 PM

Passengers bound for Batangas wait for a bus at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) as provincial buses with point-to-point routes resume operations on Monday. The LTFRB issued last Dec.16 Memorandum Circular 2020-082, allowing 269 provincial P2P public utility buses to resume operations to and from Batangas and Pampanga starting Dec. 21.

