MULTIMEDIA

Provincial P2P buses resume operations

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Passengers bound for Batangas wait for a bus at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) as provincial buses with point-to-point routes resume operations on Monday. The LTFRB issued last Dec.16 Memorandum Circular 2020-082, allowing 269 provincial P2P public utility buses to resume operations to and from Batangas and Pampanga starting Dec. 21.