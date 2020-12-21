Home > News MULTIMEDIA Provincial P2P buses resume operations ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 21 2020 09:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Passengers bound for Batangas wait for a bus at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) as provincial buses with point-to-point routes resume operations on Monday. The LTFRB issued last Dec.16 Memorandum Circular 2020-082, allowing 269 provincial P2P public utility buses to resume operations to and from Batangas and Pampanga starting Dec. 21. Bilang ng mga pasahero sa PITX umabot na sa 70,000 kada araw Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus provincial P2P buses Pampanga Batangas /video/news/12/21/20/8-patay-sa-pananalasa-ng-bagyong-vicky-ndrrmc/news/12/21/20/mga-bihis-pulis-na-holdaper-tinangay-ang-p13m-sa-e-bingo-sa-pampanga/news/12/21/20/alamin-maaaring-gawin-ng-dole-pag-di-nagbigay-ng-13th-month-pay-ang-employers/news/12/21/20/senators-call-for-probe-into-series-of-unlawful-killings/news/12/21/20/presyo-ng-face-shield-tumaas-sa-divisoria