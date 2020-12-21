Home > News MULTIMEDIA Paniqui twin slay suspect surrenders Photo courtesy of Rosales MPS Posted at Dec 21 2020 01:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A member of the Rosales Municipal Police Station in Pangasinan checks the Beretta 9mm pistol of Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca who surrendered there for killing his neighbors Sonya Gregorio, 52, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, allegedly over an argument on the use of an improvised cannon, in Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday. Nuezca is currently detained at the Paniqui Municipal Police Office and will be facing double murder charges over the death of the mother and son, as well as dismissal from service. 'In cold blood:' Cop in Paniqui twin slay to face charges, dismissal from service PNP chief says cop's shooting of unarmed neighbors an 'isolated' case Read More: Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca Paniqui Tarlac slay Gregorio Rosales Municipal Station shooting shooting by police Tarlac shooting by police /business/12/21/20/presyo-ng-langis-tataas-sa-disyembre-22/life/12/21/20/fans-gush-as-jeremy-jauncey-reveals-pia-wurtzbach-has-met-his-mother/business/12/21/20/lazada-says-1212-event-doubled-sales-shoppers/entertainment/12/21/20/together-as-one-in-2021-here-are-abs-cbns-upcoming-shows-offerings/life/12/21/20/more-filipinos-open-to-giving-pre-owned-gifts-for-christmas