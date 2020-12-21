MULTIMEDIA

Paniqui twin slay suspect surrenders

Photo courtesy of Rosales MPS

A member of the Rosales Municipal Police Station in Pangasinan checks the Beretta 9mm pistol of Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca who surrendered there for killing his neighbors Sonya Gregorio, 52, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, allegedly over an argument on the use of an improvised cannon, in Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday. Nuezca is currently detained at the Paniqui Municipal Police Office and will be facing double murder charges over the death of the mother and son, as well as dismissal from service.