Justice for the Gregorios Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 21 2020 07:25 PM Human rights advocates on Monday call for justice in a protest in Quezon City against the killing of mother-and-son Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio by Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca in Paniqui, Tarlac. The grizzly killing of the Gregorios by Nuezca on Sunday was caught in a now viral video, and the policeman has since been placed under the custody of the Paniqui police as he faces charges for two counts of murder, and dismissal from the service. Mag-ina patay sa pamamaril ng pulis sa Paniqui, Tarlac Policeman in viral slay video indicted for double murder 'Pure evil': Senators blame impunity for 'cold-blooded' police killing of mother and son