Justice for the Gregorios

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Human rights advocates on Monday call for justice in a protest in Quezon City against the killing of mother-and-son Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio by Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca in Paniqui, Tarlac. The grizzly killing of the Gregorios by Nuezca on Sunday was caught in a now viral video, and the policeman has since been placed under the custody of the Paniqui police as he faces charges for two counts of murder, and dismissal from the service.

