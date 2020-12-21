Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

'Free political prisoners'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2020 03:26 PM

'Free political prisoners'

Human rights advocates call for the release of the "Human Rights Day 7" and other political prisoners in a protest in front of the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Monday. Six trade unionists and a journalist were arrested on separate venues last Dec. 10, Human Rights Day, allegedly for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Read More:  Human Rights Day 7   unionists   reg-tagging   free political prisoners   Kilusang Mayo Uno   human rights   Philippines human rights   Commission on Human Rights  