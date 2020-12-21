MULTIMEDIA

Baguio's tourism workers receive aid

Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat (center), assisted by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong (left) and Representative Mark Go, leads the distribution of cash assistance to displaced tourism workers held at one of the city's famous tourist destinations, Wright Park, across Mansion House, on Monday. Some 15,000 industry workers most affected by the lockdown of the city because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive the aid.

