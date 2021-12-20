MULTIMEDIA

Surigao residents scramble for water

Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP

Residents fetch water from a broken pipe and take a bath and wash their clothes in a creek along a highway in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte on Monday, days after super Typhoon Odette devastated the province. The death toll caused by Odette has risen to 375, while 56 people were still missing, the national police said as reports from several provinces are now just coming in.

