MULTIMEDIA
Surigao residents scramble for water
Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP
Posted at Dec 20 2021 09:44 PM
Residents fetch water from a broken pipe and take a bath and wash their clothes in a creek along a highway in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte on Monday, days after super Typhoon Odette devastated the province. The death toll caused by Odette has risen to 375, while 56 people were still missing, the national police said as reports from several provinces are now just coming in.
- /news/12/20/21/architects-offer-help-to-rebuild-typhoon-hit-communities
- /news/12/20/21/southern-leyte-declares-state-of-calamity
- /news/12/20/21/marcos-jrs-allies-insist-on-right-to-intervene-in-comelec-petition
- /news/12/20/21/japan-to-provide-relief-aid-for-typhoon-hit-areas-in-ph
- /news/12/20/21/odette-death-toll-climbs-to-375-56-missing-pnp