SOS from typhoon-hit Siargao

Roel Catoto, AFP

Posted at Dec 20 2021 09:23 AM

Sending out an SOS from Siargao

Motorists drive past an “S.O.S” signage painted on a road, as residents appeal for help, in General Luna town, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Sunday, days after Super Typhoon Odette devastated the island. Residents continue to appeal for food, water and other supplies as resources are getting scarce in typhoon-hit areas in Mindanao, Visayas and Palawan.

