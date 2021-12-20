Rising up amid the ruins in Dinagat Island

MULTIMEDIA

Rising up amid the ruins after Odette

OVP handout

A resident works on a damaged house in Dinagat Islands in this photo released by the Office of the Vice President Leni Robredo. Robredo on Monday called for immediate aid for the people of Dinagat islands as food supplies have run out while power, water, and communication lines remain down after her visit in the severely hit province on Sunday.

Donations for the communities and families in the typhoon-hit areas can be sent to the Leni-Kiko Volunteer headquarters-turned-Relief Operations Center along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.