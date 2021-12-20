Rights groups urge court to drop Esperon’s perjury case

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rights groups urge court to drop perjury case Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 20 2021 05:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Human rights advocates protest outside the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Monday, as NTF-ELCAC Vice-Chairperson Hermogenes Esperon Jr. takes the witness stand for the perjury case he filed against Karapatan, Rural Missionaries of the Philippines and Gabriela. The groups call the complaint as a form of harassment and urged the judiciary to drop the charges. FROM THE ARCHIVES Activists who failed to get protection from courts now facing perjury charges Read More: Human rights advocates Karapatan Gabriela Rural Missionaries of the Philippines Esperon NTF-ELCAC Hermogenes Esperon Hermogenes Esperon Jr. perjury /sports/12/20/21/psc-to-aid-national-athletes-affected-by-typhoon-odette/entertainment/12/20/21/bts-ad-campaign-gets-twitter-recognition/news/12/20/21/51-dead-in-negros-oriental-after-odette-onslaught/news/12/20/21/manileos-send-aid-to-odette-hit-provinces/sports/12/20/21/mpbl-imus-overwhelms-rizal-to-secure-playoff-spot