Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Rights groups urge court to drop perjury case

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2021 05:20 PM

Rights groups urge court to drop Esperon’s perjury case

Human rights advocates protest outside the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Monday, as NTF-ELCAC Vice-Chairperson Hermogenes Esperon Jr. takes the witness stand for the perjury case he filed against Karapatan, Rural Missionaries of the Philippines and Gabriela. The groups call the complaint as a form of harassment and urged the judiciary to drop the charges.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Read More:  Human rights advocates   Karapatan   Gabriela   Rural Missionaries of the Philippines   Esperon   NTF-ELCAC   Hermogenes Esperon   Hermogenes Esperon Jr.   perjury  