Rights groups urge court to drop Esperon’s perjury case

Rights groups urge court to drop perjury case

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Human rights advocates protest outside the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Monday, as NTF-ELCAC Vice-Chairperson Hermogenes Esperon Jr. takes the witness stand for the perjury case he filed against Karapatan, Rural Missionaries of the Philippines and Gabriela. The groups call the complaint as a form of harassment and urged the judiciary to drop the charges.

