Duterte visits typhoon-hit Cebu and Bohol

MULTIMEDIA
Duterte visits Cebu and Bohol
Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo
Posted at Dec 20 2021 01:06 PM
President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with survivors of Typhoon Odette as he distributes relief goods in Argao, Cebu on Sunday. Duterte, who earlier said that funds have been used up for the government’s COVID-19 response, pledged to raise and release 2 billion pesos for the relief and recovery efforts in typhoon-hit areas.
- /news/12/20/21/hostel-ni-chino-lui-pio-sa-siargao-nasira-ni-odette
- /life/12/20/21/winwyn-marquez-gives-glimpse-of-pregnancy-journey
- /sports/12/20/21/mpbl-nueva-ecija-seals-top-seed-by-beating-san-juan
- /sports/12/20/21/pba-still-no-official-diagnosis-for-ginebras-pringle
- /news/12/20/21/12-million-students-affected-by-odette