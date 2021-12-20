Duterte visits typhoon-hit Cebu and Bohol

MULTIMEDIA

Duterte visits Cebu and Bohol

Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with survivors of Typhoon Odette as he distributes relief goods in Argao, Cebu on Sunday. Duterte, who earlier said that funds have been used up for the government’s COVID-19 response, pledged to raise and release 2 billion pesos for the relief and recovery efforts in typhoon-hit areas.