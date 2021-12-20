Death, destruction in Bohol after Odette

MULTIMEDIA
Odette leaves death, destruction in Bohol
Dave Responte, AFP
Posted at Dec 20 2021 08:18 AM
Residents try to salvage belongings from destroyed homes along the coast in Ubay, Bohol province, on December 17, 2021, a day after super Typhoon Odette devastated the town. The provincial government of Bohol reported at least 72 deaths based on partial reports submitted by 42 out of 48 LGUs in the province on December 19.
