PNP-SAF implements safety protocols in Divisoria

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PNP officers augmented with members of the Special Action Force position themselves to implement health and safety protocols in the Divisoria area in Manila on the last Sunday before Christmas, Sunday. At least 70 members of the PNP-SAF were deployed in Divisoria, Ylaya and Recto in Manila to ensure implementation of safety protocols as thousands of shoppers are expected to crowd the area for last-minute Christmas shopping.