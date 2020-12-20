Home > News MULTIMEDIA PNP-SAF implements safety protocols in Divisoria Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 20 2020 08:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest PNP officers augmented with members of the Special Action Force position themselves to implement health and safety protocols in the Divisoria area in Manila on the last Sunday before Christmas, Sunday. At least 70 members of the PNP-SAF were deployed in Divisoria, Ylaya and Recto in Manila to ensure implementation of safety protocols as thousands of shoppers are expected to crowd the area for last-minute Christmas shopping. Special Action Force itinalaga sa Maynila para magpatupad ng health protocols Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus safety protocols physical distancing Divisoria Recto Ylaya Manila /news/12/20/20/round-and-asian-roque-responds-to-thai-news-outlets-use-of-his-photo/video/life/12/20/20/ultimate-gray-at-illuminating-napiling-mga-color-of-the-year-para-sa-2021/entertainment/12/20/20/andi-eigenmann-finally-engaged-to-philmar-alipayo/video/news/12/20/20/2-bagong-pamilya-ng-philippine-eagle-natuklasan/video/life/12/20/20/taytay-tiangge-dinarayo-dahil-sa-mga-murang-damit-panregalo