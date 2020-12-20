MULTIMEDIA

Picking up the pieces after TD Vicky's onslaught

Allan Tangkawan, AFP

Residents salvage items from their destroyed houses after tropical depression Vicky hit Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu on Saturday. At least 6 people were reported killed after Vicky caused massive flooding and landslides in the southern Philippines after making landfall in Davao Oriental on Friday.