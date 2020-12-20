Home > News MULTIMEDIA Picking up the pieces after TD Vicky's onslaught Allan Tangkawan, AFP Posted at Dec 20 2020 03:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents salvage items from their destroyed houses after tropical depression Vicky hit Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu on Saturday. At least 6 people were reported killed after Vicky caused massive flooding and landslides in the southern Philippines after making landfall in Davao Oriental on Friday. 'Vicky' accelerates ahead of exit, brewing storm spotted: PAGASA At least 6 dead after Vicky onslaught: officials Read More: tropical depression Vicky Lapu-Lapu City aftermath Vicky damage /news/12/20/20/nasaanangbisepresidente-robredo-says-meme-acknowledges-her-as-true-vp/news/12/20/20/p134-milyong-halaga-ng-nasabat-na-marijuana-sinunog-sa-benguet/sports/12/20/20/cant-judge-kai-sotto-from-raw-stats-says-coach/life/12/20/20/liz-uy-pregnant-with-second-child-with-husband-raymond-racaza/news/12/20/20/pulis-na-bumibili-ng-ice-cream-patay-matapos-barilin-sa-ormoc-city