Picking up the pieces after TD Vicky's onslaught

Allan Tangkawan, AFP

Posted at Dec 20 2020 03:18 PM

Residents salvage items from their destroyed houses after tropical depression Vicky hit Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu on Saturday. At least 6 people were reported killed after Vicky caused massive flooding and landslides in the southern Philippines after making landfall in Davao Oriental on Friday.

