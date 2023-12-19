Home  >  News

Santa flags down rider along EDSA

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2023 11:12 AM | Updated as of Dec 19 2023 11:34 AM

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Joyride distribute gift packs to the riders along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) in Quezon City on Tuesday. Grocery packs were distributed to riders as MMDA’s way of spreading joy this Christmas. 

