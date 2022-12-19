Home  >  News

Activists honor Jose Maria Sison with a march

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2022 07:10 PM

Honoring Joma

Students and activists march inside the University of the Philippines to pay tribute to Jose Maria Sison on Monday. Sison, the founder and longtime chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines, died last Friday while in exile in Utrecht in the Netherlands. 

