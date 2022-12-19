Honoring Joma

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Activists honor Jose Maria Sison with a march Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2022 07:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students and activists march inside the University of the Philippines to pay tribute to Jose Maria Sison on Monday. Sison, the founder and longtime chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines, died last Friday while in exile in Utrecht in the Netherlands. Jose Maria Sison, founder of Communist Party of the Philippines, dies at 83 Read More: Joma Jose Maria Sison CPP-NPA activists UP /news/12/19/22/doh-7572-covid-cases-186-deaths-tallied-in-past-week/news/12/19/22/authorities-seize-counterfeit-power-tools-in-navotas/business/12/19/22/dole-ayaw-pangunahan-ang-mga-wage-board-sa-taas-sahod/news/12/19/22/estomo-challenges-zulueta-if-you-have-nothing-to-fear-show-yourself/news/12/19/22/2-bilibid-inmate-sinaksak-umano-ni-bantag