Home > News MULTIMEDIA DOJ releases additional 328 PDLs Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2022 01:38 PM Persons Deprived of Liberty leave New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City after attending a formal ceremony for the release of inmates on Monday. The Justice department processed the release of 328 inmates with more than half completing their maximum sentence with Good Conduct Time Allowance, those under parole and 8 acquittal. Read More: Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Bureau of Correction expiring maximum sentence Good Conduct Time Allowance