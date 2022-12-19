MULTIMEDIA

DOJ releases additional 328 PDLs

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Persons Deprived of Liberty leave New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City after attending a formal ceremony for the release of inmates on Monday. The Justice department processed the release of 328 inmates with more than half completing their maximum sentence with Good Conduct Time Allowance, those under parole and 8 acquittal.