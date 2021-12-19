Home  >  News

OdettePh aftermath in Roxas, Palawan

Photo courtesy of Patricio Lim

Posted at Dec 19 2021 03:15 PM | Updated as of Dec 19 2021 03:32 PM

Residents of Odette-hit Roxas, Palawan appeal for help

Aerial photo of damaged structures in Barangay 2, Roxas, Palawan taken on Saturday. Affected residents in northern Palawan appeal for help after Typhoon Odette made its 9th landfall in Roxas in the afternoon of Dec. 17, 2021, causing power outage and leaving massive destruction along its path.

