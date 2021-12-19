Residents of Odette-hit Roxas, Palawan appeal for help

MULTIMEDIA
OdettePh aftermath in Roxas, Palawan
Photo courtesy of Patricio Lim
Posted at Dec 19 2021 03:15 PM | Updated as of Dec 19 2021 03:32 PM
Aerial photo of damaged structures in Barangay 2, Roxas, Palawan taken on Saturday. Affected residents in northern Palawan appeal for help after Typhoon Odette made its 9th landfall in Roxas in the afternoon of Dec. 17, 2021, causing power outage and leaving massive destruction along its path.
