MULTIMEDIA

Loading relief goods for typhoon-hit areas in the Visayas, Mindanao

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2021 03:41 PM

Relief efforts for typhoon-hit areas

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) load 43 tons of relief goods to BRP Gabriela Silang at Pier 13 in Manila on Sunday. The relief goods include those from government agencies and donated by various private organizations intended for victims of typhoon Odette in the Visayas and Mindanao. 

