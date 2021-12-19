Relief efforts for typhoon-hit areas

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Loading relief goods for typhoon-hit areas in the Visayas, Mindanao ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2021 03:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) load 43 tons of relief goods to BRP Gabriela Silang at Pier 13 in Manila on Sunday. The relief goods include those from government agencies and donated by various private organizations intended for victims of typhoon Odette in the Visayas and Mindanao. Gov’t to raise initial P2 billion for Odette-hit areas: Duterte LIST: Areas in dire need of help in Typhoon Odette's wake Read More: Philippine Coast Guard PCG coast guard BRP Gabriela Silang Pier 18 Visayas Mindanao Surigao OdettePh Odette Odette victims relief operations /sports/12/19/21/osaka-sends-thirdys-san-en-to-13th-straight-loss/sports/12/19/21/mpbl-mindoro-takes-care-of-business-against-gen-san/news/12/19/21/komunikasyon-pahirapan-sa-palawan-matapos-ang-odette/news/12/19/21/cloud-9-boardwalk-sa-siargao-nawasak-dahil-kay-odette/news/12/19/21/m46-quake-jolts-zambales-felt-in-part-of-ncr