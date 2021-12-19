Relief efforts for typhoon-hit areas

MULTIMEDIA

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) load 43 tons of relief goods to BRP Gabriela Silang at Pier 13 in Manila on Sunday. The relief goods include those from government agencies and donated by various private organizations intended for victims of typhoon Odette in the Visayas and Mindanao.