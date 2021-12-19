Delivery trucks toppled by Typhoon Odette

MULTIMEDIA

Trucks toppled by OdettePH intense wind obstruct road in Surigao

Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Riders drive past trucks toppled by Typhoon Odette’s intense wind, obstructing a road in Rizal, Surigao City in this photo taken on Sunday. At least 18 people were reported killed in Surigao Del Norte after Typhoon Odette devastated the province, which made its first landfall in Siargao Island on December 16