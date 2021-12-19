Delivery trucks toppled by Typhoon Odette

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Trucks toppled by OdettePH intense wind obstruct road in Surigao Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2021 03:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Riders drive past trucks toppled by Typhoon Odette’s intense wind, obstructing a road in Rizal, Surigao City in this photo taken on Sunday. At least 18 people were reported killed in Surigao Del Norte after Typhoon Odette devastated the province, which made its first landfall in Siargao Island on December 16 18 deaths reported in Surigao del Norte due to Odette, figure expected to rise Read More: Typhoon Odette PAR Surigao City Surigao Del Norte trucks /news/12/19/21/komunikasyon-pahirapan-sa-palawan-matapos-ang-odette/news/12/19/21/cloud-9-boardwalk-sa-siargao-nawasak-dahil-kay-odette/news/12/19/21/m46-quake-jolts-zambales-felt-in-part-of-ncr/sports/12/19/21/nlex-to-donate-xmas-party-budget-to-odette-relief-ops/sports/12/19/21/jong-uichico-recovering-after-mild-heart-attack