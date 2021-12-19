Calls for help in areas affected by Typhoon Odette

MULTIMEDIA
Calls for help from typhoon hit areas
Kate Hughes, AFP
Posted at Dec 19 2021 09:01 PM
Residents stand next to a destroyed market building in General Luna town, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte province in this photo taken on December 17, 2021, a day after super Typhoon Rai devastated the island. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday confirmed 4 casualties while 27 reported deaths were still undergoing validation in the typhoon-hit areas.
