Calls for help in areas affected by Typhoon Odette

MULTIMEDIA

Calls for help from typhoon hit areas

Kate Hughes, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents stand next to a destroyed market building in General Luna town, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte province in this photo taken on December 17, 2021, a day after super Typhoon Rai devastated the island. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday confirmed 4 casualties while 27 reported deaths were still undergoing validation in the typhoon-hit areas.