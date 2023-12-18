Home  >  News

Looming phaseout send chills to jeepney drivers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2023 03:28 PM

Members of the transport group MANIBELA stage a protest in Caloocan City on Monday, ahead of the franchise consolidation deadline required under the government's PUV Modernization Program. The group is protesting the deadline at the end of the year for the consolidation of jeepney operators into cooperatives, as part of the modernization program that would put a large number of jeepneys out of commission if their franchise is not renewed. 

