Ex-Hamas hostage in tearful reunion with family
Posted at Dec 18 2023 02:26 PM | Updated as of Dec 18 2023 02:53 PM
Jimmy Pacheco, a Filipino overseas worker (OFW) caught in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, has a tearful reunion with his family upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Monday. Pacheco was kidnapped from an Israeli Kibbutz on October 7 during the Hamas siege. He was freed in Gaza on November 24.
