Simbang Gabi in Surigao City goes on after Odette

Simbang Gabi continues despite Odette havoc in Surigao City

Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP

Posted at Dec 18 2021 03:11 PM

Residents attend a dawn mass without power at a church in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte on Saturday, after super-typhoon Odette passed over the city. Odette battered the country’s south, leaving at least 12 dead according to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad. 

