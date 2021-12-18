Simbang Gabi in Surigao City goes on after Odette

MULTIMEDIA

Simbang Gabi continues despite Odette havoc in Surigao City

Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP

Residents attend a dawn mass without power at a church in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte on Saturday, after super-typhoon Odette passed over the city. Odette battered the country’s south, leaving at least 12 dead according to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo Jalad.