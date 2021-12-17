MULTIMEDIA

Robredo brings aid to Bohol hours after Typhoon Odette wrath

Aica Dioquino, OVP handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Vice President Leni Robredo talks to members of the Philippine National Police doing clearing operations after she visited an evacuation center in Tagbilaran, Bohol to bring aid to Typhoon Odette-affected families on Friday. Robredo said she and her team also wanted to visit an evacuation center in Loay but was unable to do so because of the heavy flooding in many areas in the north and east of Bohol.