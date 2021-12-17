Home > News MULTIMEDIA Robredo brings aid to Bohol hours after Typhoon Odette wrath Aica Dioquino, OVP handout Posted at Dec 17 2021 10:30 PM | Updated as of Dec 18 2021 02:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Vice President Leni Robredo talks to members of the Philippine National Police doing clearing operations after she visited an evacuation center in Tagbilaran, Bohol to bring aid to Typhoon Odette-affected families on Friday. Robredo said she and her team also wanted to visit an evacuation center in Loay but was unable to do so because of the heavy flooding in many areas in the north and east of Bohol. Robredo arrives in typhoon-hit Bohol Read More: Leni Robredo OVP Typhoon Odette Odette PH weather Odette aftermath Bohol PNP /life/12/18/21/bea-gomez-calls-for-help-after-odette-onslaught-in-hometown-cebu/news/12/18/21/ambag-ni-marites-sa-halalan-2022/entertainment/12/18/21/kc-pens-heartwarming-birthday-message-for-frankie/sports/12/18/21/onic-ph-takes-first-m3-grand-finals-slot/sports/12/18/21/nba-curry-wiggins-help-warriors-hold-off-celtics