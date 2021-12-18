Home  >  News

Lining up for ham as Christmas nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2021 04:32 PM

Noche buena staples see rise in demand

People watch workers sort meat products, as they line up outside a cooked-ham store in Quiapo, Manila on Saturday, exactly a week before Christmas day. Shops selling traditional noche buena products have seen an increase in demand as shoppers rush to buy on the last weekend before Christmas day.

