Noche buena staples see rise in demand

Lining up for ham as Christmas nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People watch workers sort meat products, as they line up outside a cooked-ham store in Quiapo, Manila on Saturday, exactly a week before Christmas day. Shops selling traditional noche buena products have seen an increase in demand as shoppers rush to buy on the last weekend before Christmas day.