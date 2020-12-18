MULTIMEDIA

Tropical Depression Vicky hits Agusan del Sur

Erwin Mascarinas, AFP

People push a half-submerged tricycle through a flooded street due to heavy rains caused by Tropical Depression Vicky in San Francisco town, Agusan del Sur on Friday. PAGASA said the combined effects of Vicky and the tail-end of a frontal system would bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains on Friday over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, Leyte and Bohol.