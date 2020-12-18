MULTIMEDIA

Chilling effect

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A seat is symbolically reserved for arrested journalist Lady Ann Salem during a press conference and launch of the Free Lady Ann Salem Network at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on Friday. Salem, an editor at the alternative news website Manila Today and a member of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, was arrested in her house on December 10, Human Rights Day.