Two killed, five injured in cargo truck explosion
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 17 2023 03:59 PM | Updated as of Dec 17 2023 04:00 PM
Funeral workers carry the remains of one of the victims after a truck, loaded with fireworks and textiles, exploded, burning an adjacent bus at the BFCT Terminal in Barangay Calumpang, Marikina City, on Sunday. Two people were killed and at least five were injured during the incident according to the Bureau of Fire Protection- NCR.
