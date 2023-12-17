MULTIMEDIA

Two killed, five injured in cargo truck explosion

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Funeral workers carry the remains of one of the victims after a truck, loaded with fireworks and textiles, exploded, burning an adjacent bus at the BFCT Terminal in Barangay Calumpang, Marikina City, on Sunday. Two people were killed and at least five were injured during the incident according to the Bureau of Fire Protection- NCR.