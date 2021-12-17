PCG helps DSWD pack relief goods

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Packing relief goods for Odette-hit communities George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 17 2021 05:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine Coast Guard help repack relief goods inside the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s National Resource Operations Center warehouse in Pasay City on Friday. The DSWD said they have P900 million worth of standby funds and prepositioned goods ready to be distributed as aid to victims of Typhoon Odette. DSWD says P900M in standby funds, prepositioned goods ready for Odette victims Typhoon Odette barrels towards Palawan; Signal no 3 raised 1 dead as Typhoon Odette batters the Philippines Read More: Odette PH Typhoon Odette relief goods PC Philippine Coast Guard DSWD relief aid /overseas/12/17/21/japan-moves-up-covid-booster-shots/news/12/17/21/ph-gets-over-1-million-donated-moderna-covid-19-jabs/news/12/17/21/sc-issues-writ-of-kalikasan-vs-govt-on-phs-plastic-crisis/business/12/17/21/converge-says-working-to-restore-service-in-odette-hit-areas/entertainment/12/17/21/shrieks-as-piolo-makes-surprise-showtime-appearance