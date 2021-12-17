PCG helps DSWD pack relief goods

MULTIMEDIA

Packing relief goods for Odette-hit communities

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard help repack relief goods inside the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s National Resource Operations Center warehouse in Pasay City on Friday. The DSWD said they have P900 million worth of standby funds and prepositioned goods ready to be distributed as aid to victims of Typhoon Odette.