Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Odette leaves destruction in Hernani, Eastern Samar

Alren Beronio, AFP

Posted at Dec 17 2021 02:18 PM | Updated as of Dec 17 2021 02:42 PM

Path of destruction in Hernani, Eastern Samar

Residents walk past their destroyed homes in Hernani town, Eastern Samar province on Friday, a day after Super Typhoon Odette pummeled the southern and central regions of the Philippines. Odette is the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year and has so far left a path of destruction in six provinces.

Read More:  typhoon   Odette   disaster   destruction   Samar  