Path of destruction in Hernani, Eastern Samar

Odette leaves destruction in Hernani, Eastern Samar

Alren Beronio, AFP

Residents walk past their destroyed homes in Hernani town, Eastern Samar province on Friday, a day after Super Typhoon Odette pummeled the southern and central regions of the Philippines. Odette is the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year and has so far left a path of destruction in six provinces.

