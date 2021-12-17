Path of destruction in Hernani, Eastern Samar

MULTIMEDIA
Odette leaves destruction in Hernani, Eastern Samar
Alren Beronio, AFP
Posted at Dec 17 2021 02:18 PM | Updated as of Dec 17 2021 02:42 PM
Residents walk past their destroyed homes in Hernani town, Eastern Samar province on Friday, a day after Super Typhoon Odette pummeled the southern and central regions of the Philippines. Odette is the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year and has so far left a path of destruction in six provinces.
