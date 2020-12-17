MULTIMEDIA

Christmas homecoming

Repatriated overseas Filipino workers who completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine arrive at the Ninoy International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City for their scheduled flights to their respective provinces on Thursday, a day before International Migrants Day. Over 300,000 overseas workers have been repatriated, so far, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.