Christmas homecoming ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 17 2020 02:51 PM Repatriated overseas Filipino workers who completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine arrive at the Ninoy International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City for their scheduled flights to their respective provinces on Thursday, a day before International Migrants Day. Over 300,000 overseas workers have been repatriated, so far, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs. Over 300,000 OFWs repatriated due to pandemic: DFA DFA, UN launch program for OFW ethical recruitment, reintegration Read More: COVID-19 OFWs Overseas Filipino Workers NAIA DFA migrants International Migrants Day