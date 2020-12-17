MULTIMEDIA

Bringing Christmas cheer amid the pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People pose for photos beside Christmas decorations at a mall in Mandaluyong on Wednesday. Shopping malls, which close as late as midnight during Christmas season, will not be open as late due to the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine measures enacted as the country continues to tackle the effects of the pandemic with more than a thousand new cases reported Thursday.