MULTIMEDIA

Bringing Christmas cheer amid the pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 17 2020 08:58 PM

People pose for photos beside Christmas decorations at a mall in Mandaluyong on Wednesday. Shopping malls, which close as late as midnight during Christmas season, will not be open as late due to the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine measures enacted as the country continues to tackle the effects of the pandemic with more than a thousand new cases reported Thursday.

PH records 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 454,000

Duque denies causing delay in access to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine