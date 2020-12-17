Belen disinfection

Home  >  News

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Posted at Dec 17 2020 10:47 PM

A worker disinfects a nativity scene display at a shrine amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Manila on Thursday. Philippine health authorities recorded an additional 633 recoveries from the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total recoveries to 419,902 as the government prepares for a possible spike of infections as more people participate in holiday activities.

