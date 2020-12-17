Home > News MULTIMEDIA Belen disinfection Lisa Marie David, Reuters Posted at Dec 17 2020 10:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A worker disinfects a nativity scene display at a shrine amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Manila on Thursday. Philippine health authorities recorded an additional 633 recoveries from the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total recoveries to 419,902 as the government prepares for a possible spike of infections as more people participate in holiday activities. Experts warn vs inuman, videoke during holiday celebrations Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Belen COVID Christmas disinfection Christmas multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/12/17/20/palace-duterte-wants-duque-to-clear-allegations-linked-to-pfizer-vaccine-deal/video/spotlight/12/17/20/icc-prosecutors-ph-drug-war-report-brings-hope-to-victims/video/sports/12/17/20/throwback-mamba-forever-sports-u/news/12/17/20/unicef-backs-proposal-to-resume-physical-classes-in-ph/news/12/17/20/mga-naulila-ng-drug-war-ni-duterte-nabuhayan-ng-loob-sa-icc-prosecutor-report