People attend Simbang Gabi in Kawit

People attend the start of the traditional nine-day Simbang Gabi or Dawn Mass devotional at the brightly decorated St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Kawit, Cavite on Thursday. More Catholics nationwide were able to celebrate the traditional mass after restrictions were relaxed despite the Covid-19 pandemic.